Barcelona offer Arsenal Hector Bellerin deadline

Barcelona have reportedly told Arsenal to make a decision on Hector Bellerin in the next 10 days or they will shift their attention to other targets.

The former La Masia student is currently assessing his future at the Emirates; although he won't push for a move against the wishes of Arsene Wenger.



According to Mundo Deportivo, Barca boss Ernesto Valverde is keen to wrap up a deal for Bellerin at the earliest opportunity, and has hence, offered the Gunners 10 days' time to send a reply.



The club's hierarchy are unlikely to accept any kind of bid for Bellerin this summer as the Spaniard remains the only specialist on the right side of the defence.



Oxlade-Chamberlain did manage to perform efficiently in the right wing-back role but his future has come into question with Liverpool looking to advantage of his contract status.



The Ox has just 12 months left on his current Gunners contract, and he is said to want assurances of a starting role before inking a new long-term deal.



Barcelona have Benfica's Nelson Semedo as the other option on their shortlist, but the Portugal international is likely to cost much more than Bellerin.

