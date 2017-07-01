Chelsea lodge £22 million for Porto full-back Alex Telles

Antonio Conte has shifted his attention to Porto full-back Alex Telles after Alex Sandro reportedly snubbed Chelsea in favor of a possible transfer to Paris Saint-Germain.

Chelsea were believed to be close to signing Juventus left-back Alex Sandro after a third bid of £60 million was accepted by Juventus. However, new reports have emerged that claim Sandro is set to snub the Blues in favour of PSG who are readying a £65 million bid for the Brazilian.



Conte seems resigned to losing out on Alex Sandro and has turned his attention to another left-back in the form of Porto's Alex Telles and already tabled a £22 million offer, according to The Express.



Telles is a 24-year-old Brazilian full-back who made his name during his time at Turkish club Galatasaray where he made 60 appearances and scored two goals over three seasons. He is an extremely pacy wing-back who loves getting forward. His crossing and final balls in the last third of the field is very similar to Marcos Alonso's and there is consistently an end product that follows his surging runs forward.



While not being on the standard of Alex Sandro, Telles has time to develop and could potentially be a fantastic player for Chelsea.



His agent, Fernando Otto, fuelled speculation further when he suggested it is not a matter of if but when his client makes the move to Stamford Bridge. He was quoted by The Express as saying: "I don’t know if it’s going to be this season or the next. But I feel like one day he can play for Chelsea."

