Mendy to Manchester City deal back on

The transfer of Benjamin Mendy from Monaco to Manchester City appears to be back on the cards after Monaco signed a capable replacement in the form of Terence Kongolo from Feyenoord.

Mendy was one of Manchester City's number one targets coming into this transfer period as Pep Guardiola looks to strengthen his team from the back ahead of a title challenge this coming season.



Although not keen to sell their best players, Monaco manager Leonardo Jardim admitted this week that he is not in a position to stop them from moving on.



Another star of their Ligue 1 winning campaign, Bernardo Silva, has already completed the move to Manchester City this summer for a fee of £43.6 million.



Whilst the deal for Mendy always looked like being completed, it has somewhat stalled in recent weeks due to Monaco not having a replacement lined up for him.



The £13.1 million signing of Kongolo sees them add a fullback with Eredivisie winning experience join their ranks and ready to move straight into the first team.



Both Monaco and Manchester City appear settled on a £40 million figure for Benjamin Mendy and a deal now looks likely to be completed in the near future.

