Leicester target new goalkeeper as possible Schmeichel replacement

Leicester City are targeting Croatian goalkeeper Lovre Kalinic of Belgian club Gent, suggesting that they may have come to terms with the departure of Kasper Schmeichel , who continues to be monitored by Manchester United.





If Schmeichel moved to Old Trafford, he would follow in his father's footsteps, with Peter Schmeichel establishing himself as one of the Premier League's best ever goalkeepers during his time at United.



David de Gea remains at the club but rumours linking him with a big money move to Real Madrid refuse to go away. If the Spain stopper moves on, Jose Mourinho sees Schmeichel as an ideal replacement.



With talks of an exit continuing, Leicester City are determined to have a high quality replacement ready to go in time for the new Premier League season.



Lovre Kalinic was rated as the best goalkeeper in Belgium last season and according to The Sun, The Foxes have already offered £18 million for the towering 'keeper.



Gent are said to be holding out for an offer over the £20 million mark, which Leicester may be willing to rise to in order to secure the services of the 27-year-old.



In addition to Kalinic, Leicester are also being linked with a move for Sevilla captain Vincente Iborra, who could be available for £12 million. The central midfielder is also being assessed by Watford, West Ham and West Brom.





