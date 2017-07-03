Everton seal Michael Keane deal

The long-running transfer storyline concerning Michael Keane 's future came to a close on Monday when he completed his move from Burnley to Everton in a deal that will see The Toffees pay up to £30 million.





After impressing for Burnley in the Premier League last season, Keane attracted interest from numerous Premier League clubs, including Liverpool and former club Manchester United.



It was Everton who came out on top, with the prospect of regular first team football said to have been one of the deciding factors. Speaking about the signing, manager Ronald Koeman said "Michael was high among the players we wanted to bring to Everton this summer and I'm delighted he is here."



Despite not signing him themselves, this big deal comes as a welcome result to Manchester United. When they sold Keane to Burnley in 2015, The Red Devils inserted a 25 percent sell on clause as part of the deal, seeing a quarter of the transfer fee going straight to Manchester.



Ronald Koeman is in the process of assembling a new look Everton team in an attempt to challenge for a top four finish in the Premier League, with ambitions of playing Champions League football.



Keane was joined by another new signing by Everton on Monday in the form of Malaga striker Sandro Ramirez. In addition to Jordan Pickford, Davy Klaassen and Henry Onyekuru, these signings take the Merseyside club's spending to over £90 million.

