Jurgen Klopp calls for patience in the transfer window

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has stressed the need to be patient with the heavy competition to recruit players in this summer's transfer window.

The Merseyside outfit have made just two signings in the transfer market to date despite securing a place in next season's Champions League.



Mohamed Salah arrived on a £34m deal from AS Roma earlier last month, while Dominic Solanke signed on a Bosman from Chelsea - subject to a tribunal fee.



Liverpool were also interested in breaking their club-record to bring Southampton's Virgil van Dijk to Anfield, but their pursuit was ended after the Saints accused the Reds of tapping-up the defender.



Speaking on the club's official website, Klopp admitted that it is becoming 'more and more difficult' to pursue top-class talents, and patience remains key to building up the squad.



"Yes, it will be a difficult one, maybe it's getting more and more difficult, especially in England," Klopp said. "Sometimes you need to be patient and that's what we are in at the moment - to wait for the right moment and then we will see what happens."



Liverpool appear to have maintained their focus on signing RB Leipzig midfielder Naby Keita in recent weeks, but the £70m valuation still remains a huge stumbling block for the Merseyside giants.

