Burnley agree deal for Stoke City striker

Burnley have reportedly finalised a deal to sign Stoke City striker Jonathan Walters during the summer transfer window.

The Clarets had their initial £1m bid turned down by the Potters before they came up with a fresh offer of £2m plus add-ons for the Republic of Ireland international.



Sean Dyche's side have always been conservative in the transfer market and Walters could drift straight into the lineup following the departure of George Boyd.



Boyd declined to extend his contract by a further year at Turf Moor and he has instead linked up with Sheffield Wednesday on a free transfer.



Walters managed to amass 62 goals in over 200 outings for Stoke City, but the Potters have decided to move as they look to add a top-class marksman to their ranks to push to the next level.



Mark Hughes had seen a club finish in the bottom half for the first time in his managerial career, and he will be desperate to turn things around during the 2017/18 season.

