Robbie Keane interested in return to England

Former Tottenham Hotspur and Liverpool striker Robbie Keane is interested in a return to England and in particular Birmingham City, which would see him reunite with one of his former managers, Harry Redknapp .





After seeing his contract with MLS club LA Galaxy expire, the Republic of Ireland legend would be available on a free transfer, something that would make his signing even more of a coup for the Championship side.



Thirty-six-year-old Keane is vastly experienced, having represented a number of English teams, including three of Birmingham's West Midlands rivals, Wolverhampton Wanderers, Coventry City and Aston Villa.



Birmingham City manager Redknapp is hoping to push the club back up the hugely difficult division that is the Championship, after keeping them up on the final day of last season.



He spoke this week about how great it would be to have a player with the experience and ability of Robbie Keane around St Andrew's.



Sky sources are reporting that Keane is aware of Redknapp's comments and believes that he still has the ability to make a reunion with his former manager a successful one.

