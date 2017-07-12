West Brom prepare ambitious swoop for Man Utd duo

West Bromwich Albion are preparing an ambitious approach to Manchester United as they attempt to sign defensive partners Chris Smalling and Phil Jones .





The Mirror reports that the Midlands club's attempt to strengthen their defence ahead of the new season has led them to Old Trafford, as they look to improve further on their tenth place finish in the Premier League last season.



England internationals Smalling and Jones are used to first team football at Manchester United but the arrival of Victor Lindelof to partner Eric Bailly suggests that they will be spending more time on the bench if they are to stay with The Red Devils.



Manager Jose Mourinho publicly questioned both players' character last season when they took longer to return from injuries than the Portuguese manager believed that they should have done.



With both players still in their twenties and having two years remaining on their contracts, a double signing may not come cheap for The Baggies. However, Tony Pulis understands that money has to be spent by the club if they are to move further up the table and Jose Mourinho may have his eye on possible replacements should the England pairing be sold.





