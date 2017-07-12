Manchester United announce new captain

Michael Carrick has been announced as the new Manchester United captain ahead of the 2017/18 season. He will take over the captaincy from Wayne Rooney , who departed the club for a return to his former team Everton this week, after a thirteen-year spell at Old Trafford.





Carrick arrived at Manchester United over a decade ago and, despite taking part in his testimonial match at the club in May, shows no signs of stopping at the age of thirty-five.



The English midfielder signed a one-year contract extension with the club at the end of last season, with manager Jose Mourinho valuing his influence on the younger players at the club both on and off the pitch.



When the announcement was made, Carrick said "It feels great and it is such a huge honour to captain such a great club. It is my 12th year now and I came as a 25-year-old. I never thought I could be here for so long and achieve so much."



Carrick may have to adapt to less playing time next season, with United actively hunting for a new defensive midfielder. However, as captain of a club like Manchester United, Michael Carrick still has a big role to play.









