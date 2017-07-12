Eric Dier interested in Manchester United move

Tottenham Hotspur defensive midfielder Eric Dier is open to the prospect of a move to Manchester United this summer, prompting Old Trafford chiefs to continue their attempts to sign the England international, despite Spurs' insistence that he is not for sale.





After completing the signing of a top class striker, the Manchester club's attention now turns to adding a defensive midfielder to their starting lineup with the hope that it will give Paul Pogba the freedom to demonstrate his creative ability.



After Tottenham stated that Eric Dier was not for sale, United turned to Chelsea's Nemanja Matic. However, after Jose Mourinho and co. stepped in at the eleventh hour to beat Chelsea to the signing of Romelu Lukaku, it is unlikely that Chelsea will want to do business with their Premier League rivals.



Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy continues to insist that Eric Dier will not be sold, however, the players interest in the move may force him to reconsider.



Dier, who was a Manchester United supporter as a child, prefers to play as a defensive midfielder but has found himself being used as a central defender for Tottenham in recent times. Dier knows that Jose Mourinho is on the lookout for a defensive midfielder and would, therefore, be confident of being utilised in his favoured position at Old Trafford.



In addition to this, signing for Manchester United would see the England man double the £70,000 per week that he is currently earning as a Tottenham Hotspur player.



The Guardian suggests that United are ready to offer £50 million for Dier, but Tottenham may hold out for more, knowing that The Red Devils are desperate to sign him and have big money to spend.

