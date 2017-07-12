Marseille maintain Sissoko interest

Marseille are continuing their link with Moussa Sissoko and are hopeful that they will be able to agree a move that will put an end to his Tottenham Hotspur nightmare. The French international has delivered a string of underwhelming performances since joining Spurs last summer.





Sissoko arrived at Tottenham for £30 million from Newcastle United following an impressive Euro 2016 campaign for France. He had earlier looked set to join Everton but made a last minute decision to move to London instead.



In what was a strong showing by Tottenham, Sissoko struggled to establish himself at White Hart Lane. He often found himself on the bench and when given the opportunity to perform, struggling to do so.



The Evening Standard suggests today that Marseille remain interested in Sissoko and will make an official approach shortly. The Ligue 1 outfit would prefer to sign the 27-year-old on an initial loan deal, but Spurs are hoping to sell Sissoko permanently.



From the player's perspective, Sissoko is aware that his playing chances will be limited at Tottenham next season, meaning that he will be hoping to find a new club in time to impress France manager, Didier Deschamps, ahead of next year's World Cup in Russia.

