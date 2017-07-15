Birmingham City want ex-Chelsea defender

Birmingham City manager Harry Redknapp is plotting an attempt to sign former Chelsea defender Ashley Cole as he looks to build a squad capable of pushing for Premier League promotion.





The 70-year-old took in charge of the west Midlands club in the final three games of the season, and two wins were sufficient to preserve their Championship status.



Redknapp had tried to pursue John Terry on a free transfer after his release from Chelsea but city rivals Aston Villa managed to convince the veteran to join them instead.



As a result, the experienced head coach has turned his attention towards another Blues legend Cole, whose contract with LA Galaxy is due to expire in a couple of months.



Cole, 36, last featured for Chelsea back in 2014, but Redknapp is prepared to offer him a fresh challenge at Birmingham, who are hoping to earn top-flight promotion after a lengthy period.



The former Blues left-back earns just £5,600 a week in Major League Soccer, and he stands a chance of earning a substantial rise, should he return to England for the final years of his career.

