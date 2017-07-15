Manchester City switch attention to Benjamin Mendy

Manchester City have turned their attention towards Benjamin Mendy following the successful signing of Kyle Walker from Tottenham Hotspur.

The English right-back signed a five-year contract at the Etihad last night after City agreed on a £53m package with the north London club.



According to The Mirror, the Citizens will now shift their focus to signing Mendy, whom they have pursued since the end of last season.



The France international was initially expected to arrive alongside former teammate Bernardo Silva from AS Monaco, but the Principality outfit have played hardball in negotiations.



Initially valued at around £40m, Mendy is now likely to cost at least £50m with City desperate to add a new recruit, who could own the left-back spot ahead of Aleksandar Kolarov.



Pep Guardiola is hoping to have the deal wrapped up over the weekend with City due to travel for their pre-season tour of the United States on Monday.



Mendy appeared in 36 games across all competitions for Monaco last term as they claimed their first French title since the millennium.





