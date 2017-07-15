Manchester City sign Kyle Walker

Manchester City have secured the signing of defender Kyle Walker from Tottenham Hotspur after they agreed on a club-record £53m deal for his services. The 27-year-old has signed a five-year deal with the Mancunian giants where he will wear the number two shirt.





The Citizens have paid an initial £50m for the right-sided defender, but the add-ons will raise the package to £53m - making him the most expensive defender in the world.



Walker was desperate to seal his switch to the Etihad over the past month or so, and Spurs eventually agreed to his sale after City matched their hefty price tag.



“It feels a bit surreal,” he told the club's official website. “I have been at Tottenham for so many years , but I’m excited about beginning a new chapter in my career. I can’t wait to get started. I’m thrilled to be signing for City."



The England international endured a mixed campaign with the north London giants last term, but he still managed to make the PFA Team of the Year owing to his impressive performances in the first half of the season.



Kieran Trippier was preferred ahead of Walker during the final months of the previous campaign, and this persuaded the Englishman to move to Manchester, where he would be the first-choice to take up the right-back duties.



Walker's arrival will provide a huge sigh of relief for Pep Guardiola, who could have travelled with his team for their pre-season tour without the presence of an experienced right-back.



The Citizens are also hoping to pursue the signature of Monaco left-back Benjamin Mendy, who could cost a similar sum to that paid for Walker.



Guardiola's side released three of their senior fullbacks in Pablo Zabaleta, Bacary Sagna and Gael Clichy last month, and this has left them sort of options other than Aleksandar Kolarov and the recently-signed Walker.

