Liverpool on cusp of third summer signing

Hull City left-back Andrew Robertson has agreed personal terms with Liverpool ahead of his proposed switch to Anfield in the coming days.

The 23-year-old featured in 33 top-flight games for the Tigers last term, but he could not prevent them from suffering relegation.



Since then, he has attracted plenty of interest from Premier League clubs including Newcastle United, but Liverpool appear to have won the race for his services.



Reds boss Jurgen Klopp has been slow with his transfer business this summer, and one of his main priorities was to bring in a specialist left-back, who could compete with James Milner.



The Merseyside giants are close to finalising an £8m deal with the Championship club, and this could pave the way for Alberto Moreno's exit this summer.



Robertson was bought from Dundee United for just £3m in 2014, and Hull will look to utilise the sum gained in order to bolster their ranks for another promotion push.



Liverpool signed Mohamed Salah for a club-record fee earlier in June while Dominic Solanke was announced as a Reds player on a free this month - subject to a tribunal involving Chelsea.

