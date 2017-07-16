Chelsea and Manchester United target Nainggolan on the verge of new Roma deal

Premier League rivals Chelsea and Manchester United were both dealt blows yesterday after Roma's president confirmed that Radja Nainggolan will sign a contract extension at the club.

Nainggolan was believed to be on the radars of Chelsea and Manchester United since the start of the transfer window, with the Red Devils even reportedly offering the Belgian midfielder a €7.5 million-a-year deal. Both clubs have tried to sign him in the past but were always unable to agree on a transfer fee with Roma, who valued Nainggolan at £43 million.



The 29-year-old had his best season in his career with Roma this past year, scoring 15 goals in 46 games, winning 55 tackles and made 1,466 successful passes. In addition, he also only missed one game all season and was a key player for Roma as they finished runners-up in the league.



Recent news about Nainggolan choosing to snub Chelsea and United to remain in Roma was confirmed by club president Jim Pallotta.



When asked about Nainggolan's potential contract extension, Italian football site Football Italia quoted Pallotta as saying: "Yes, it’s done, finally." The new contract will keep the midfielder at the club until 2021 and his annual salary will be increased from €3 million to €4 million. The deal is expected to be announced early next week.



While Chelsea have already recruited Monaco midfielder Tiemoué Bakayoko, Manchester United have yet to add any firepower to their midfield.

