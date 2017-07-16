Everton eye swoop for Arsenal forward

Premier League club Everton are prepared to extend their summer spending spree with a £30m bid for Arsenal forward Theo Walcott .





The Englishman has failed to make the cut to Gareth Southgate's squad despite notching 19 goals across all competitions for Arsenal last term.



Walcott managed 23 starts in the Premier League last season, but he was warming the bench in the final weeks of the campaign with Arsene Wenger switching to a 3-4-2-1 formation.



West Ham United have been recently linked with an approach for the former Southampton graduate, but according to The Mirror, the Toffees could still the race with a £30m offer on the cards.



The 28-year-old has not featured for England in a World Cup since 2006, and he could miss out on another showpiece event, should he decide to stay put at the Emirates.



He currently has two years left on his existing Gunners deal and has a huge decision to make this summer with the club seemingly on the search for a new attacker.



Walcott has bagged 104 goals in 377 appearances for Arsenal since arriving as a 16-year-old from St.Mary's back in January 2016.

