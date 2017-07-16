Tottenham looking to seal Barkley deal

Tottenham Hotspur are hoping to secure the services of Everton midfielder Ross Barkley before travelling for their pre-season tour of the United States this week.





The 23-year-old has snubbed the opportunity to sign a new Toffees contract, and he is widely expected to leave Merseyside before the end of the transfer window.



Toffees boss Ronald Koeman recently admitted that he is unclear over Barkley's future following the midfielder's omission from pre-season duty, and according to The Mirror, Spurs are looking into a deal for the attacker.



Everton are currently holding out for a £50m sum for Barkley, but Spurs are still reluctant to pay more than £30m for the England international.



Barkley has amassed 27 goals over the course of his Toffees career, and he is now keen to move on to a bigger club, where his performances could earn him a starting role with England.



The attacker has been picked for eight games with the Three Lions over the past year, but he has surprisingly failed to earn a single minute of playing time.

