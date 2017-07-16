Sunderland interested in Aston Villa striker

Aston Villa striker Ross McCormack could be set for a fresh challenge in the Championship with Sunderland seemingly keen in his services.

The 30-year-old has been a consistent goalscorer in the second tier over the years but he struggled to make an impression at Villa Park last season.



McCormack left Fulham for a switch to West Midlands last summer, but he failed to make a solid impact before he was loaned out to Nottingham Forest for the second half of the campaign.



The Scotland international missed the final weeks of last term due to a jaw surgery, but Bruce has still kept faith in the marksman after he offered him a full run out in the 3-0 friendly win over Kidderminster Harriers.



According to The Mail, the Black Cats are hoping to add a new marksman to their ranks following the summer exits of Fabio Borini and Jermain Defoe.



The Wearside club recently acquired the services of James Vaughan from League One side Bury, but the club could still do with the services of McCormack, who has bagged 119 Championship goals to date.

