Manchester United agree £40 million transfer fee for Ivan Perisic

The transfer saga involving Ivan Perisic and Manchester United has taken another turn after a £40 million fee was reportedly agreed upon between the Red Devils and Inter Milan.





Inter Milan director Piero Ausilio previously looked to have killed off any chance United had of signing Perisic after saying in an interview that a deal was "not happening" and that "Perisic is training with us and so far we have not taken into consideration anything that Manchester United have offered us."



However, reports later emerged that Perisic had left Inter Milan's training camp. Although the official reason released by Inter Milan for Perisic departure for a toothache, many reports emerged to claim that Perisic departed to complete a move to Manchester United.



Inter Milan's technical director Walter Sabatini also added: "Inter wouldn’t like to sell Perisic but at the same time the club doesn’t want to have an unhappy player."



Now, the Sun has reported that Manchester United have agreed a £40 million fee for Ivan Perisic.



The Croatian is now expected to fly to the United States to undergo a medical before being officially unveiled as a Manchester United player. Perisic has been consistent in his desire to join Manchester United this summer but Inter Milan were holding off for a higher transfer fee having rejected an earlier bid of £35 million.





