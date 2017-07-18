Chelsea midfielder agrees terms with Juventus

Chelsea midfielder Nemanja Matic has verbally agreed to join Juventus during this summer's transfer window. The Serbian still faces a stiff task of lowering the Blues' £40m valuation.





Matic is pushing for a move away from Stamford Bridge this summer after the Blues pursued the services of Tiemoue Bakayoko, who will hold a regular position in the club's midfield.



Corriere dello Sport suggests that the Bianconeri has finalised personal terms with the Serbia international, but the £40m asking price remains a potential stumbling block.



Matic has been left out of the club's pre-season tour of Asia, and he is set to personally intervene in the negotiations in order to lower his transfer value.



The 28-year-old has been fairly successful at Chelsea after having lifted two Premier League titles in the past three years, but his inconsistency appears to have cost him his place in the Blues' squad.



Jose Mourinho's Manchester United have also been credited with an interest in Matic, but the Blues are unlikely to discuss a deal with their domestic rivals following their recent setback with Romelu Lukaku.

