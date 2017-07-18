Crystal Palace plot swoop for Arsenal defender

Crystal Palace are keen on sealing a permanent deal for Arsenal defender Calum Chambers , who impressed in his loan spell with Middlesbrough last term.





The 22-year-old joined the Gunners from Southampton back in the summer of 2014, and he struggled to make an impression in his first two years before being loaned out to Boro last year.



Chambers managed 24 top-flight appearances for the Riverside club last term, and it is understood that he could favour a Gunners exit in order to gain valuable first-team action.



According to Sky Sports News, Eagles boss Frank de Boer could propose a permanent deal for the England international as he looks to shore up his backline ahead of the 2017/18 campaign.



Mamadou Sakho had been identified as the initial target to bolster their ranks, but Liverpool's £30m has put them off from making an offer.



As a result, the south London club have switched their attention towards Chambers, who could be available for a fee of around £20m this summer.



The versatile centre-back has been omitted from Arsenal's pre-season tour of Australia and China following his exploits with England at the Under-21 European championships in Poland.

