Manchester City have no interest in selling Aguero

Manchester City have no intention to offload Argentine striker Sergio Aguero amid the ongoing pursuit from Chelsea. Sky Sports News recently suggested that the Blues hold a 'serious and strong' interest in the 29-year-old marksman after having missed out on the signing of Romelu Lukaku .





Aguero endured a mixed campaign by his standards last season with Pep Guardiola opting to surprisingly bench him in favour of Gabriel Jesus at the turn of the year.



However, a metatarsal injury to the youngster, allowed Aguero to integrate back into the lineup, and he proved his credentials in the final months of the season as Pep was inclined to play him alongside Gabriel.



Chelsea were recently said to have heightened their interest in the former Atleti man, but according to The Independent, the Citizens will not entertain the prospect of losing their leading performer.



The club's hierarchy consider Aguero as their most valuable player, and they are keen to keep hold of his services as they push for their third Premier League title next term.



Aguero has made himself a club legend over the years after having racked 169 goals during his six-year association with the Mancunian giants.

