Andrew Robertson on cusp of Liverpool deal

Hull City left-back Andrew Robertson has left the club's training camp ahead of his proposed move to Liverpool this summer.





The Scotland international managed 33 appearances in the top flight for the Tigers last term, but he was unable to prevent them from beating the drop.



Robertson was said to have verbally agreed terms with the Merseyside outfit, and according to The Mail, the deal is close to completion with the Reds having finalised an £8m fee.



The 23-year-old will become the Reds' third signing of the transfer window after the arrival of Mohamed Salah and Dominic Solanke from AS Roma and Chelsea respectively - the latter on a free transfer, subject to a tribunal.



James Milner was used as a makeshift left-back over the course of the Premier League campaign, but the arrival of Robertson could earn him a regular role at the centre of the park.



The deal could also permit Alberto Moreno to pursue a fresh challenge elsewhere with both Swansea City and Napoli having already approached for his services.

