Bayern Munich officially end interest in Alexis Sanchez

Bayern Munich chief executive Karl-Heinz Rummenigge has insisted that his side are no longer in the running to sign Arsenal contract rebel Alexis Sanchez .





The Chile international recently hinted that he could be leaving the Emirates amid his desire to play and lift the Champions League crown.



Domestic rivals Manchester City have been deemed favourites to pursue the attacker this summer, but Paris Saint-Germain and Bayern Munich have also been credited with an interest.



Speaking to reporters, via The Mail, Rummenigge admitted that the club are not in need of another attacker after having recruited the likes of James Rodriguez and Serge Gnabry to their ranks.



"I don't know what [Sanchez] has said but we are no longer involved," he said."We are in agreement with the [Carlo Ancelotti] and we won't be doing another deal for an attacker - that makes no sense."



Sanchez's future has remained the main talking point of Arsenal's transfer window despite the club's record signing of Alexandre Lacazette from Lyon earlier this month.



Wenger has highlighted that he has held fruitful talks with the Chile international, but the latest comment made by Sanchez suggests that he is pushing for a potential reunion with Pep Guardiola at the Etihad.

