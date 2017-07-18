Chelsea identify their top striker target, not Aguero

Premier League holders Chelsea have switched the focus to Real Madrid striker Alvaro Morata after they failed in their attempt to sign former player Romelu Lukaku this month.





The Blues have entered into pre-season without the presence of a world-class striker after manager Antonio Conte opted to omit Diego Costa from first-team duties.



Costa is expected to make way between now and the end of the transfer window, but the club want to sign a new marksman first before offloading the Spain international.



According to The Mail, the likes of Andrea Belotti and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang have been linked with moves to Stamford Bridge, but it is Morata, who is seemingly topping their shortlist.



Morata came close to joining the Blues nearly a year ago, and the club are set to return for his services, though they could face stiff competition from AC Milan, who have made several high-profile signings including Leonardo Bonucci from Juventus.



The Spaniard is said to be desperate for regular first-team football ahead of next season, but it is yet to be known whether he would favour a move to the Premier League after Los Blancos ended his chances of joining Manchester United last month.

