Middlesbrough sign Britt Assombalonga

Championship club Middlesbrough have announced the signing of striker Britt Assombalonga from Nottingham Forest for a club-record fee, reported to be around £14m.





The 24-year-old had attracted high-profile interest from the Premier League this summer with the likes of Burnley and Watford having made enquiries for his services.



However, recently-relegated Boro have clinched his signature after having broken the previous transfer record involving Afonso Alves' £12.7m move from Dutch side Heerenveen in January 2008.



Assombalonga bagged 30 goals in just 69 games for Forest, and he will now link up with the Riverside outfit, who are hoping to achieve Premier League promotion on their first attempt.



Middlesbrough lacked the firepower to compete in the top-flight last term, but they have managed to make amends with Assombalonga likely to add more goals to their tally during the 2017/18 season.



The club have signed three other players in Martin Braithwaite, Jonny Howson and Cyrus Christie on permanent deals while Connor Roberts has joined on a season-long loan from Swansea City.

