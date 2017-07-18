West Ham confident of beating Chelsea to Javier Hernandez

West Ham United believe that they have the advantage over Chelsea in the pursuit of Bayer Leverkusen striker Javier Hernandez .

The Mexico international has been impressive during his two-year stay in Germany, and he is prepared to make a Premier League comeback this summer.



Hernandez had evolved into a fan favourite at Manchester United during his five-year stay before he was offloaded by former boss Louis van Gaal in the summer of 2015.



The 28-year-old has since enjoyed a good spell for club and country with 45 goals across all competitions, and he is now edging closer to an England return.



According to The Mirror, the Hammers will seek to make Hernandez their third major signing of the transfer window with a club-record £145,000 a week package on offer.



The Hammers will trigger the £13m release clause on his existing deal in the coming days before finalising his switch to the London Stadium.



Hernandez bagged 59 goals in 157 outings for Manchester United between 2010 and 2015, and he will be hoping to better his showing in the Premier League this time around.



West Ham United have already signed Pablo Zabaleta on a free transfer while a season-long loan for Manchester City's Joe Hart is close to completion.

