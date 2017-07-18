Manchester City fail with opening bid for ex-Liverpool star

Manchester City have had an opening bid rebuffed for Napoli goalkeeper Pepe Reina . The former Liverpool ace has just 12 months left on his Naples contract.





Reina, 34, has declined a possible extension with Napoli after club president Aurelio de Laurentiis took a swipe at his partner during the end of the season awards bash.



Pep Guardiola's side currently have Claudio Bravo acting as backup to summer signing Ederson, but there are suggestions that the Chilean could be allowed to leave following an average season last term.



According to The Mirror, City have failed with a £2.6m for the experienced shot-stopper, and they may have to raise to offer to at least £4.5m in order to persuade Napoli into a sale.



Reina previously worked under Pep Guardiola at Bayern Munich where he acted as deputy to Manuel Neuer between 2014 and 2015.



He has since been an ever-present figure with Napoli, but the recent action from Di Laurentiis has urged him to consider his future beyond the summer.



Rafa Benitez is also keen on a reunion with Reina at newly-promoted Newcastle United after having formed a fruitful relationship at Liverpool and Napoli.

