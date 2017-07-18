Sampdoria bid for Arsenal’s Jack Wilshere

Serie A side Sampdoria have made an initial £6.5 million bid for Arsenal’s Jack Wilshere , with an additional £1.5 million in add-ons, Sky Sports News reveals.





The 25-year-old spent last season on loan at Bournemouth, where he made 27 Premier League appearances, but often struggled, providing just two assists, and failed to find the net. Wilshere missed the end of the season having fractured his leg against Tottenham in April.



Wilshere has been linked with a move away from the Emirates as he enters the final year of his contract. Crystal Palace have also been rumoured to be interested in the man capped 34 times by England following the appointment of Frank de Boer as manager, but it seems as though they will have to fight off interest from abroad.



The midfielder wouldn’t be the first Englishman to make the move to Sampdoria, with the likes of Trevor Francis, David Platt, Lee Sharpe and Des Walker all having spent time in Italy at the Stadio Luigi Ferraris.



Arsene Wenger had previously said that he expected Wilshere to remain at the club, saying “I think Jack will be with Arsenal next season, yes. I will give you a very focused answer on that. He has to come back and fight for a place in the team. But once he is ready, when he comes back, he will not be far from practising with the team.”

