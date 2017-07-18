Arsene Wenger confirms Alexis Sanchez will remain at the club despite Chilean's recent comments

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger has responded to Alexis Sanchez 's interview back in Chile by saying the club will stick to their decision and not sell the forward.

Sanchez was quoted in an interview with Chilean radio station Radio Sport earlier this week saying: "I have made my decision, but now the decision has to be taken by Arsenal. It depends on them. I have to wait to know what they want. My idea is to play and win the Champions League. It's a dream I have had since I was little."



His comments seemingly hinted at a move away from Arsenal to a Champions League contender. Sanchez's comments were a stark contrast to Wenger's earlier interview where he said he was in constant contact with Sanchez over text and that the Chilean's response had been positive.



Now, the Arsenal boss has come on record again, this time to respond to Sanchez's interview back in Chile. He remains adamant in his decision to keep the 28-year-old and dismissed any speculation, saying: "I do not give too much importance to things that are translated. What I got, he didn't really mean that."



"For us, the main focus is the Premier League, and the Premier League for me these days is more important than the Champions League."



Wenger ended the interview by reconfirming the club's decision to keep Sanchez: "I can only reiterate what I said before. A decision has been made and we will stick with that."

