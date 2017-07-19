Borussia Dortmund make decision on Aubameyang

Borussia Dortmund sporting director Michael Zorc has confirmed that the club have decided to keep hold of striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang for the upcoming season, thereby ruling out his sale this summer.

The Gabon international has been frequently linked with a move away from Signal Iduna Park with Chelsea and AC Milan deemed as frontrunners for his signature.



The Rossoneri revealed earlier last week that they had begun negotiations to bring their former graduate to San Siro, but Zorc insists that the player has passed his transfer deadline for the summer.



"We have decided that Auba will stay with BVB," he is quoted by The Independent. "The transfer window is closed for him."



The former Saint Etienne man bagged 40 goals for Dortmund during the previous campaign as they were crown as new German Cup champions.



With all the speculation going around, Aubameyang would have been forgiven for going off the boil, but he showed no signs in the pre-season friendly against AC Milan where he netted a brace in a 3-1 win.

