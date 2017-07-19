Chelsea set sights on signing Southampton full-back

Premier League holders Chelsea are interested in a summer deal for former defender Ryan Bertrand , who is currently in the ranks of Southampton.





The 27-year-old left the Blues for St.Mary's two years ago following a successful loan stint with the Saints during the 2014-15 season.



Bertrand has since established himself as one of the prominent left-backs in the Premier League, and his performances last season earned him a comeback to the England national side with Danny Rose spending time on the sidelines.



According to The London Evening Standard, Antonio Conte is lining up a potential move for Bertrand, who is also attracting interest from the likes of Manchester City and Liverpool.



The Blues are already in advanced talks to sign Real Madrid's Danilo, who can feature on either side of the central defenders, but he is seen as a potential competitor to Victor Moses at right wing-back.



As a result, Conte also appears keen on signing Bertrand, who could be offered a straight run with Marcos Alonso for the left wing-back role, which lacks sufficient backup after the departure of Nathan Ake to Bournemouth.



Bertrand appeared in 34 outings across all competitions for Southampton last season as they finished a credible eighth in the league standings.

