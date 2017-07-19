Lazio sign Lucas Leiva from Liverpool

Liverpool's longest-serving player has signed for Italian side Lazio after completing his medical earlier today in a £5 million deal.

The Brazilian midfielder joined Liverpool in 2007 from Gremio and went on to make 346 appearances for the club, scoring seven goals and winning the League Cup in 2012.



The 30-year-old's tireless performances, versatility, and willingness to place the team before himself were things that made him a fan favourite and club legend. Lucas was voted Liverpool's Young Player of the Year in 2010 and subsequently won the Fan's Player of the Year award in 2011.



In an open letter to the Liverpool supporters which was published on the club's official website, Lucas said: "Liverpool is one of the greatest clubs in the world, and my intention had always been to spend the rest of my career here, but the less I have been able to play, the more I have realised that I need to go to another club if I want to play as much as I possibly can."



"It is for that reason that I will be joining Lazio, which means my sadness at leaving Liverpool is accompanied by a real excitement that I will be representing one of Italy's great clubs."



He ended it off by thanking the supporters: "From the bottom of my heart, thank you to every single Liverpool fan. My family and myself will always be grateful for your support and for being part of this great club,"



Lucas is expected to slot right into the Lazio first team after the Italian club sold their captain Lucas Biglia to AC Milan for £15 million.

