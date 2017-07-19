Chelsea boss promises Spaniard with more gametime

Chelsea manager Antonio Conte is confident of keeping hold of the services of midfielder Cesc Fabregas despite his reduced playing time over the course of the 2016/17 season.

The former Barcelona man managed 29 league appearances for the west London giants last term - out of which only 13 were from the off.



Fabregas was visibly upset with his reduced gametime midway through the game, but he gained the confidence of Conte in the backend of the season with Nemanja Matic being pushed to the bench.



Matic looks to be on his way out following the arrival of Tiemoue Bakayoko, but Conte believes Fabregas could take up the backup role once again, but with the promise of additional playing time.



Chelsea are likely to rotate the squad with their return to the Champions League, and Fabregas could be one of the key players to turn to in the premier competition.



Despite limited opportunities, Fabregas managed to net five goals and 12 assists in the Premier League last season as the Blues clinched their sixth English league title.

