Antonio Conte agrees new Chelsea deal

Chelsea have offered a fresh two-year contract to Italian manager Antonio Conte after he guided the club to their fifth Premier League title last term.





The 47-year-old had been linked with a move to Inter Milan earlier in March with the Nerazzurri willing to offer £12.75m a year in wages.



Meanwhile, there were also disagreements over the lack of transfer activity last month, but this has been solved with the signings of Antonio Rudiger and Tiemoue Bakayoko - both of whom are vital to the Blues' plans next season.



Conte's previous deal was due to expire in the summer of 2019, and surprisingly, his new contract will hold the same length but with a substantial pay rise which brings him closer to rival managers.



"I am very happy to have signed a new contract with Chelsea," Conte told the club’s official website. "We worked extremely hard in our first year to achieve something amazing, which I am very proud of. Now we must work even harder to stay at the top."



With the level of competition in the Premier League, the champions may have to avoid complacency next season as they could quite easily find themselves in a heap as they did under former boss Jose Mourinho in the 2015/16 season.

