Tottenham right-back Kieran Trippier signs new five-year deal

The 26-year-old has signed a new five-year deal worth £70,000 per week that will keep him at Tottenham until 2022.

Following Kyle Walker's £54 million move to Manchester City, Tottenham were quick to tie down their other right-back, Kiera Trippier, with a new five-year deal and is expected to be a regular starter in the first XI next season.



Trippier made 22 appearances for Spurs last season and registered six assists in all competitions. While he played second fiddle to Kyle Walker for the majority of the season, Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino started to give the former Burnley man more game time towards the end as he started seven of Spurs' last 12 matches.



Trippier's performances also earned him a call-up to England's senior side where he made his debut against France in a friendly last month.



The deal was announced on Tottenham's official website and the player was quoted as saying: "I'm delighted with the new deal, it's a great achievement for myself. I'm delighted to get it signed."



"I learned a lot in the Europa League and Champions League, playing with the players I have here and the manager also. It's been a great experience and a learning experience. I've progressed a lot and I thank my team-mates and manager for that."

