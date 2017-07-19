Arsenal could turn attention to long-term striker target to replace Sanchez

Arsenal could lodge an attempt to sign Arsene Wenger favourite Karim Benzema this summer, should Alexis Sanchez eventually get his wish to leave the Emirates.

Wenger has recently clarified that Sanchez would not be available for sale in this summer's transfer window despite him entering the final 12 months of his existing deal.



However, should the Chilean force through an exit this summer, Wenger is well prepared with Real Madrid's Karim Benzema identified as his top target, Don Balon claims.



The Spanish publication have made it a habit of linking Benzema to Arsenal over the years, but there could be some truth to the speculation after Wenger ended the club's long quest to sign Alexandre Lacazette from Lyon.



Lacazette arrived on a club-record package of £52.7m package from the former French champions, and he is expected to play a prominent role in the starting lineup next term.



Benzema has always had his doubters at Real Madrid, but he has still managed to score goals at a decent rate - 19 in 48 outings last term, while remaining a regular under Zinedine Zidane.

