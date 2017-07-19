Manchester United enter race for Marco Verratti

Following strong reports linking Nemanja Matic to Juventus, Manchester United are set to rival Barcelona for the signature of PSG's midfield general Verratti.

Verratti had been the subject of strong rumours linking him with a move to Barcelona, with his agent also going on record to make that claim. However, the Italian issued a public apology to the club and its fans for his agent's claims and also expressed his desire to play for PSG next season. Barcelona were also believed to be reluctant to meet PSG's €80 million valuation of the midfielder.



His comments seemingly put an end to any exit rumours but new reports have surfaced linking the 24-year-old with a move to Manchester United.



According to Italian sports outlet Tuttomercatoweb, one of the Red Devils' top scouts, Jose Mayorga, has held talks with Verratti's representatives over a potential transfer. The report also stated that United have been weighing up an offer for "several months" and they are "one of the few teams in the world that can meet PSG's demands."



What potentially gives United the edge over Barcelona isn't capability but rather willingness. Jose Mourinho's side had many problems in midfield last season as Ander Herrera was the only player capable of giving adequate defensive cover while providing attacking options as well.



One of Mourinho's top targets, Nemanja Matic, also looks set to move to Juventus as Chelsea want to avoid doing business with their rivals. A deal for Monaco's Fabinho also looks less likely as the French club is hesitant to sell. This puts the Manchester club in a rather desperate position and they are willing to splash the cash.



Mourinho did say in an interview that he wasn't happy with just the arrivals of Romelu Lukaku and Victor Lindelof. He claims only "50 percent" of the job is done as he ideally wants to bring in two more players.

