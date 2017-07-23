Jose Mourinho won't waste time on Gareth Bale pursuit

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho has dismissed the possibility of signing Real Madrid attacker Gareth Bale this summer.





The Wales international has been strongly linked with a move to Old Trafford with Los Blancos keen on wrapping up a world-record for Monaco's Kylian Mbappe.



Despite this, Bale has repeatedly iterated that he is happy at the Bernabeu and he hopes to become a regular again following an injury-hit campaign last term.



Prior to United's friendly against Real Madrid, Mourinho was asked whether it is impossible to sign the Welshman similarly to Cristiano Ronaldo, for which he said, via ESPN:



"Yes, the same. You have contacts, you have feelings, you understand things. I think it was clear that Bale likes Madrid, likes the challenge, likes the situation.



"He's in a club in a very good situation now. I never felt a desire from him to leave so why waste time and energy on that?"



Bale found himself behind Isco in the pecking order during the backend of last season, but he is nevertheless prepared to stick with Los Blancos, who have dominated European football in recent years.



Real Madrid have won three of the last four Champions League titles, and they will seek to achieve their third straight European crown under Zinedine Zidane next term.



Bale is a likely candidate to start at Levi's Stadium in California on Sunday evening where they take on Super Cup opponents United in a pre-season friendly.

