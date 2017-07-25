Crystal Palace told Sakho loan won't happen

Crystal Palace have been told by Liverpool that if they want to see Mamadou Sakho return to Selhurst Park this season, they will have to sign him on a permanent deal. To make matters worse for Palace, Sakho's current side have added that they will not budge on their £30 million asking price.





Sakho spent the second half of last season on loan with Crystal Palace, helping to keep them in the Premier League with some strong performances for The Eagles. His time with the club was cut short due to a knee injury, but he still managed to make a big impression during the eight games he played.



New Crystal Palace manager, Frank de Boer believes that by building his squad from the back, the club will be able to perform much better overall this time around.



He is currently attempting to sign Calum Chambers from Arsenal in a deal that could be worth £20 million and would like French defender Sakho to work alongside him.



However, whilst Sakho looks unlikely to ever play for Liverpool again, they are refusing to reduce their £30 million asking price.



De Boer and co. feel that, despite their high opinions of Sakho, the fee is far too much to play for a player that is not even in the first team plans of his current employers.



With a permanent deal unaffordable, Crystal Palace were interested in signing Sakho on another loan deal, something that the Merseyside club has now also ruled out.

