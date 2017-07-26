Danilo admits it was easy to pick Manchester City over Chelsea

Brazil international Danilo has revealed that he had received an offer from Chelsea prior to sealing his move to Manchester City earlier this week.





The versatile full-back becomes the Citizens' fifth signing of the summer transfer window after they paid a £26.9m to Real Madrid.



In an interview covered by Sky Sports News, Danilo admits that he had the additional choice to join Chelsea or stay at Real Madrid, but the lure of working under Pep Guardiola was too good to turn down.



"It wasn't a difficult decision to choose City over Chelsea," he said. "It was very fast. I was training with Real Madrid and Pep called me and I was very motivated to make this change and start to work with him. Zidane tried to make me stay but I was sure I needed to change. I needed to think a bit more about myself and find a place where I had more options."



Danilo was largely a backup during his two-year spell with Real Madrid, but he still contributed towards two Champions League titles while ending the club's five-year wait for the La Liga crown last term.



The Brazilian is capable of featuring on either side of the central defenders, but the arrival of Kyle Walker and Benjamin Mendy to the ranks could push him forward into a holding midfield role, where he is also comfortable playing.

