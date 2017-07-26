Arsenal favourites to sign Everton midfielder

Arsenal are reportedly deemed favourites to pursue Everton midfielder Ross Barkley in the backend of the summer transfer window.

The England international has shown no signs of extending his Toffees stay despite entering the final year of his contract.



As a result, the Merseyside club have been waiting on offers for their playmaker, but none are willing to come close to their £50m valuation.



Tottenham Hotspur have been strongly linked with a move for Barkley for a while, but according to The Express, north London rivals Arsenal hold the advantage in the player's pursuit.



Spurs boss Mauricio Pochettino is clearly content with his options in hand, and he is said to be reluctant to spend big in order to pursue another midfielder to his ranks.



On the other hand, Barkley could compete for a midfield role at the Emirates with Jack Wilshere, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Mohamed Elneny all being linked with moves elsewhere.



Nevertheless, the Gunners are unlikely to pay the £50m demanded by the Toffees, and they will wait until the dying stages of the transfer window in order to push a bargain deal.



Arsenal are currently close to securing their third signing of the summer after having finalised a £45m sum with AS Monaco for Thomas Lemar.

