Inter Milan ready offer for Manchester United target

Inter Milan boss Luciano Spalletti has set his sights on signing Bayern Munich midfielder Arturo Vidal , who is also a transfer target for Manchester United.





The Chile international joined the Bavarian giants from Juventus back in the summer of 2015, and he has since notched 16 goals in all competitions.



Inter's cross-city rivals AC Milan have spent fees in excess of £160m on recruiting ten players, and this has increased the pressure on Spalletti, who is expected to provide results next term.



According to BILD, the Nerazzurri boss has his eye on pursuing Vidal, who has previous Serie A experienced with Juventus.



Bayern Munich boss Carlo Ancelotti has insisted that Vidal would '100 percent' remain at the club next season, but Inter will still lodge a £44m bid in a desperate attempt to land the Chilean.



Manchester United have also been credited with an interest in the hard-working midfielder, but he is not at the top of their shortlist.



Chelsea's Nemanja Matic looks the most likely option to bolster the Red Devils midfield during this summer's transfer window.

