Chelsea eyeing surprise deal for Tom Davies

Premier League holders Chelsea have identified Everton midfielder Tom Davies as a possible option to bolster their midfield ahead of the new season.

The 19-year-old enjoyed a breakthrough campaign under Ronald Koeman last term as he featured in 26 games across all competitions.



According to The Sun, the Blues are considering a potential approach for the teenager, who is being seen as a suitable backup to the likes of Tiemoue Bakayoko and N'Golo Kante.



Antonio Conte does have Cesc Fabregas to play deputy to the midfield duo, but he is on the search for a new midfielder with Nemanja Matic seemingly on his way out - preferably to Manchester United.



The Toffees are well equipped in the central midfield department following the arrival of former Ajax skipper Davy Klaassen, but Davies is unlikely to push for a move at such an early stage of his career.



Davies could make the starting lineup for Everton when begin their Europa League campaign against MFK Ruzomberok on Thursday night.

