PSG join chase for Nice midfielder

Paris Saint-Germain are set to compete with the likes of Tottenham Hotspur and Arsenal in the pursuit of Nice midfielder Jean Michel Seri.





The Ivory Coast international has been tipped to leave the French outfit this month with the Gunners, in particular, eyeing a late move for his signature.



However, their move could be scuppered by Unai Emery's side, who are prepared to lodge an approach to sign the central midfielder.



According to Le Parisien, the former French champions could extend his massive spending spree with a deal for Seri, who has a £36m release clause in his contract.



The news will come as a big blow for both Spurs and the Gunners, who are hoping to negotiate a much lesser fee by prolonging negotiations until the transfer deadline.



Paris Saint-Germain shook the footballing world earlier this week after they triggered the £200m release clause in Neymar's contract in order to pursue him from Barcelona.



Seri notched seven goals and nine assists for Nice last term as they clinched a third-placed finish in the French Ligue 1.



He recently provided a brilliant a back-flick assist in the 2-2 draw against Ajax which helped the club progress to the playoff round of the Champions League - on the away goal rule.

