Arsenal handed transfer boost with winger set to demand exit

Arsenal could get their hands on Thomas Lemar before this month's transfer deadline with the Frenchman keen on pushing through a move away from AS Monaco.

The 21-year-old notched an impressive tally of 14 goals and 14 assists for the Leonardo Jardim's side last term as they bagged their first French crown since the millennium.



Lemar has since attracted strong interest from the north London giants, but Monaco remain adamant that the winger is not for sale after having turned down two bids of £30m and £40m for the former Caen man.



According to L'Equipe, the attacker has highlighted his desire to leave Stade Louis II as he eyes the prospect of progressing under Arsene Wenger next season.



Monaco have lost the likes of Bernardo Silva, Benjamin Mendy and Tiemoue Bakayoko from their title-winning squad of last season, and they could be further exits before the close of the transfer window.



Apart from Lemar, the Gunners have also expressed an interest in Kylian Mbappe, but he appears close to joining Real Madrid, who could sell Gareth Bale to facilitate his transfer.

