Stoke City join pursuit of Juventus midfielder

Stoke City are reportedly weighing up an offer to sign Juventus midfielder Mario Lemina this summer.

The Gabon international has largely played second fiddle to first-team regulars Miralem Pjanic, Claudio Marchisio and Sami Khedira, and the Bianconeri are willing to listen to offers.



According to Sky Sports News, Mark Hughes' side have opened up negotiations with the Serie A holders in order to sign the former Marseille man.



Lemina has managed just 29 appearances during his two seasons in Turin, but the Old Lady are still expected to command a reasonable price with the player having three more years on his contract.



The Italian champions are well stock at the heart of the midfield, and the arrival of a new enforcer could end Lemina's prospects for good.



Hughes has tried to bring in bring in fresh blood to his squad this summer with the Bosman signings of Darren Fletcher and Josh Tymon while Kurt Zouma has joined on a season-long loan from Chelsea.



On the other hand, the club have lost a key player in the form of Marco Arnautovic, and they are expected to be busy in the final stages of the transfer window.



Lemina has attracted wide interest from the likes of Arsenal, Everton and Watford, and the Potters will have to part with at least £13.3m in order to prise him away from Juventus.

