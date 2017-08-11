Jose Mourinho confirms interest in Zlatan Ibrahimovic

Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho has confirmed that the club are looking into the possibility of re-signing Zlatan Ibrahimovic for the second half of the season.





The Sweden international joined the Red Devils on a free transfer last summer and provided 28 goals in 46 outings - before sustaining a serious knee injury.



As a result, United decided to release him on a free despite having the option of triggering the one-year extension in his previous contract.



Speaking in his press conference prior to the West Ham United game, Mourinho confirmed that the club are in discussions with Ibrahimovic, but there is no hurry to get him into their squad.



"He is injured, he needs time to recover, he's not ready to play tomorrow. It's not something urgent, that we are desperate to get it done or not done," he reporters h/t Goal.com. "So we are having conversations and we are discussing the possibility of staying with us for the second part of the season."



To overcome Ibrahimovic's absence, the Red Devils have recruited Romelu Lukaku to their ranks, and the Belgian will be expected to hit the ground running starting with the league opener against West Ham.



Manchester United attained the most draws (15) than any other Premier League club last term, and the focus will be on grabbing any goalscoring opportunities this time around.

